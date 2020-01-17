Mary’s Meals Kenya (MMK) operates a Primary School Feeding and Early Childhood Development programme in Kenya.





Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the following post:

ECD Research Enumerators – Turkana County

Reporting to the Mary’s Meals Kenya MEAL Officer, the enumerators will carry out participatory research activities with children, surveys with teachers at schools and ECD centres around Turkana Central and Loima districts, and with community members in the surrounding areas.

They may also be called on to support with interpreting conversations in local languages.

This is an exciting opportunity to participate in child-centred research with a growing NGO in Turkana county.

Key Deliverables

· Conducting and recording surveys with programme stakeholders and beneficiaries using digital device (Tablets).

· Facilitating participatory research activities with pre-school children.

· Review the collected data with the field supervisor at the end of every day before uploading to the server.

· Participate in process review meetings from time to time as advised by the Study Supervisor during data collection.

Key Relationships

Reports to: MMK MEAL Officer

External Relationships: Schools, communities & children

Internal Relationships: Mary’s Meals Kenya Team

Minimum Requirements

Qualifications, skills and experience

Essential

· Fluent written and spoken English and Kiswahili

· Excellent communication skills

· Able to conduct themselves professionally and manage workload independently and within a team

· Willingness to travel to the field daily

· Fluency in one or more local languages spoken in Turkana county especially Ng’aturkana language

· Understanding of child protection issues

· Experience working with or listening to (preferably young) children (Skills in effective adult child interaction)

· Willingness to learn new skills and open-minded

Desirable

· Able to adapt and respond to changing demands in a fast-paced environment.

· Experience working in field-based research

· Experience using Android based tablets or Smartphones (past use of mobile based data collection applications will be an added advantage)

How to Apply

Applications stating expected salary and CV (including contacts for three professional referees) should be e-mailed to jobs.kenya@marysmeals.org indicating the position title and applicant’s name in the subject line.

All attached files should be saved under the applicant’s name.

Deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, 1st February 2020 at 16:30 hours.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted via official Mary’s Meals email address.

Mary’s Meals never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression.