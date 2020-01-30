Thursday January 30, 2020 - Embakasi East legislator, Babu Owino, has moved to court seeking a review of his bail terms.





The Member of Parliament, who is battling charges of attempted murder and misuse of a firearm in court wants the Directorate of Public Prosecution barred from commenting on his case.





Babu was released from Industrial Area Remand Prison after paying Ksh2.5 million which is part of his Ksh10 million cash bail.





According to the court, the money would be used to settle the hospital bills of the victim Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve.





Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi directed that the Ksh10 million be paid in four instalments of Ksh2.5 million for the next four months.

However, the DPP expressed his disappointment in the bail terms which he termed as a total disregard of the constitution.





“ We are going for revision against the ruling given at the Milimani High Courts.”





“We have unanimously agreed as an office about this.”





“ We will also be speaking to the Judicial Service Commission on this gross irregularity. I cannot fathom this.”





“I have never heard such a ruling before ,” DPP Haji stated.





The DPP further questioned how they would get the money which was deposited to help clear DJ Evolve's medical bill.





“ After the money has been deposited with the courts, how will we even access the money to pay the hospital bill for the victim ? he posed.



