Tuesday, January 14, 2020-This young lady who seems addicted to “party after party ” embarrassed herself after she shamelessly paraded her private parts in a night club.

Alcohol took control of her body after over-indulging, prompting her to unleash madness in public.

She lifted her short dress and exposed her private parts while dancing seductively and yelling like a mad market women.

Luckily, she had a pantie which prevented men from seeing the full view of her water-logged “sumbie”.

She is probably waiting to hit 30 and changed her behaviours abruptly with the hope of getting a man to marry her.

Watch video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
