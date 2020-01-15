Wednesday January 15, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is no longer in control of the country’s affairs and has delegated his duties to an evil man, who is currently running the show.





On his social media page on Wednesday, Murkomen said Uhuru is not firmly in control of the Government and that is the reason many politicians are being detained and tortured similar to the dark days of the Nyayo Era.





Murkomen said Uhuru has delegated his duties to ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and accused the former Premier of being behind the barring of Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, from attending a presidential function in Nakuru on Tuesday.

“My friend Susan Kihika you need a bridge to cross over to the meeting.”





“And if you want to get a seat at the BBI table you need to ask Tinga and his MPs for their yellow notes.”





“Do something,” Murkomen who is also Elgeyo Marakwet Senator wrote.





Kihika and her Nakuru East colleague, David Gikaria, both foot soldiers of Deputy President William Ruto, were barred from accessing Uhuru’s event in Nakuru where he issued title deeds to Nyakinyua group.



