Saturday February 1, 2020

-Ministry of Education Chief Administrative Secretary, Zachary Kinuthia, has accused Muranga University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nyariki, of gross incompetence over the closure of Eastleigh Technical Vocational Education and Training in Nairobi.





The vocation institute is a constituent college of Muranga University and was completed in 2017.





However, despite the government pumping money on the college, the college has remained closed for the last 3 years.





Speaking on Friday when he toured the facility, Kinuthia urged the VC to report to the Ministry of Education headquarters on Monday and explain why the college has not been in operation.





“The facility was opened in 2017. Professor Nyariki is sitting pretty in Murang'a and he does not even care. The grass is overgrown, the facility just looks a mess. The contractor says he is not yet done," Kinuthia stated, further expressing his displeasure in the manner with which the VC had conducted himself.”Zack stated.





"Professor I declare you a man of negligence, an incompetent person eating government money. If you don't appear before the ministry of education on Monday, consider yourself a man on the way out," Zack added.





The CAS also dismissed the VC's claims that he was yet to locate the newly appointed principal to hand over the facility terming it an act of incompetence.



