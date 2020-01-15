Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - There was drama in Nairobi's Central Business District after a young man attempted suicide in broad-daylight as the public watched.





He climbed a traffic light pole with a rope and threatened to hang himself, claiming that he has been turned into a homeless beggar due to tough economic times.





Members of the public who had gathered around begged him to stop the madness and after pleading him with, he jumped from the pole.





They threatened to beat him after he came down but he reiterated back, daring anyone with balls to touch him.





Watch the dramatic scene.



