Monday, January 27, 2020 - There was drama in a hotel after a married woman was caught red handed having sex with a nursing mother who reportedly gave birth 5 months ago.





The nursing mother, who is also married, went to the hotel and booked a room to enjoy sweet moments with another woman’s husband, not knowing that the man’s wife was trailing them.





She stormed the hotel room breathing fire and confronted the husband’s side dish, leading to an ugly fight.





Interestingly, the two women are said to be close friends and neighbours.





See video shared by a social media user.