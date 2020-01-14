Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - A 9-year old girl shocked a Mwingi court after she broke into tears and clinged to his father soon after the magistrate ruled in favour of her mother in a child custody case.





According to court documents, the girl's mother named as JKK and father named EMM has been entangled in a bitter custody battle for three years.





The father told the court that he rescued the girl from a rental house where the mother had abandoned her when she was one year old and he has since been living with her and catering for all her needs.





The mother wanted her Ex-husband jailed for not handing over the minor to her as ordered by the courts.





However, the girl refused to go live with the mother and caused s scene in court by clinging to his father.





There were reports that the magistrate who handled the case had been suspended but the judiciary has denied allegations





“The child is with her father and the case will be heard on Wednesday. We cannot discipline magistrates for doing their work," Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Ann Amadi said.





Watch the video below.



