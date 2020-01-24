Saturday, January 25, 2020-

One of the key lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has been summoned by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to answer some integrity and misconduct issues.





Nakuru Town East, David Gikaria, who is a close ally of Dr. William Ruto was summoned at the EACC regional offices in Assumption Centre to record a statement over his conduct regarding land in Nakuru County.





EACC South Rift boss Khalid Hassan said the MP was called in to answer questions of his involvement during an incident on April 7, 2015.





The MP, who is allied Tanga Tanga faction, was being accused of allegedly allowing construction of illegal kiosks on the land along Kipkelion road in Nakuru.





It is said that the MP funded the construction of the kiosks on the said land without the approval of the Nakuru County Government.





Hassan said Gikaria was served with a caution letter after being questioned on Friday afternoon.





“We asked the MP to come to our offices where he has been warned and cautioned about his conduct,” Hassan stated.



