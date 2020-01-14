Tuesday January 14, 2020

-Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly responded to nominated MP, Maina Kamanda and Muranga Women Representative Sabina Chege who asked him to stop disrespecting the President.





On Monday Sabina and Maina asked the deputy President to stop attacking the president and accused him of being behind Mt Kenya rebellion where a number of busy bodies are abusing the president.





Maina also reminded Dr William Ruto that he remains just a deputy and should stop behaving like a president.





"We know that you were elected together and you were given half of the government and that's what makes you think you are also a president. You were not elected as president, wait for your time,”Maina stated.





But Ruto through his close aide and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen told Maina and Sabina off and reminded them that Ruto is not an employee of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Murkomen said the respect that Uhuru should be accorded should also be accorded to Ruto since he is the President‘s deputy.





“ To ODM+Sabina Kamanda:Our response is thus:The Deputy President is not an employee of the President.They willingly came together, jointly employed by the people of Kenya. The respect you are demanding for the President is the same respect the President is demanding for his Deputy,” Murkomen wrote on social media on Monday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST























