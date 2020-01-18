Saturday, January 18, 2020-

United States International University (USIU) don, Prof Macharia Munene, says there is a plan by “the deep state” to block Deputy President William Ruto from Mt Kenya region to stop him from ascending to the throne in 2022.





In an article published in one of the local dailies on Saturday, Prof Munene claimed close associates of President Uhuru Kenyatta and some state operatives were out to ensure the DP becomes unpopular in the populous region.





“Politicians close to President Uhuru Kenyatta have come out openly attacking Ruto in a manner that suggests they are determined to uproot him from the region," Munene wrote.





"The DP's enemies, it is true, do not want him anywhere near the President and are doing everything they can to ensure Ruto's inroads in Mt Kenya do not bear fruit," he added.





While noting Ruto has done fairly well in entrenching himself in Mt Kenya, Munene however, warned the planners of his downfall that their plot could backfire, since there were also people working very hard to make the DP's region's political kingpin.





"They could be doing all manner of scheming to prepare the ground to turn hostile against Ruto. However, they must realise that there is equally a number of politicians from the region who have developed a cordial working relationship with the DP and they may want to work even harder to endear him to region," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



