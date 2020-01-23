Thursday, January 23, 2020 - ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, hosted a section of leaders from Mt. Kenya in his office on Thursday ahead of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Consultative rally in Meru on February 18.





The former Prime Minister called on politicians to put interests of the country first and desist from speculating on the 2022 General Elections.





Mr. Odinga also warned those intending to sabotage the BBI forums that they are going against the will of the people.





Speaking to the media after the meeting, Raila said:





“It is very misguided and unfortunate for anyone to think that they can sabotage the BBI exercise.”





“This is a people’s exercise and nothing can stop the train from moving in the direction expected. It will move on and we invite everyone to come on board,”





He added:





“I have never said I want to be a President in 2022 or not. This is how misguided some of those politicians are.”





“The BBI doesn’t even talk about the election in 2022.”





“We don’t want to be part of the tension being created by some people in the country.”





“I would ask the people to continually ignore such politicians,”





Those in attendance include Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Nyandarua Senator, Mwangi Githiomi, among others.





However, it is the presence of Nominates Senator, Isaac Mwaura, who has been a vocal critic of Mr. Odinga and the BBI that has shocked many.





Mwaura, who is in the Tanga Tanga faction allied to DP Ruto, was the one taking minutes during the meeting.





Check out the photo below.



