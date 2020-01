I promised to get back to this.Picture this you get a new job and tell your equity boss that you are leaving. Your boss asks you not to leave and they make a counter offer. After that you find the offer better and you decide to stay. What now remains is for you to sign a contract. Shock on you as the contract is delayed. When contracts finally come they do not match the negotiated salary agreement. At that point the other opportunity has left and you are left with no choice but to sign. That is how you end up working at equity for 13 years. #TheEmployerfromhell. These are staff whose money is stolen from them in broad daylight, how then do you expect the same staff to follow up on your stolen money at the branch? They can’t. Even they have been robbed with no one to go to. HR cannot help you.