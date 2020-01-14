Tuesday January 14, 2020 – Self-styled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has advised Deputy President William Ruto not to surrender amid a perceived fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This follows the sacking of one of his loyal friends, Mwangi Kiunjuri, from Cabinet and frustrating his allies.





In a post on Tuesday, Miguna said that Ruto and his allies must fight on if they want to liberate this nation from the poor rule of the current Government.





He asked the DP to stand strong until he realises his dream.

“To @WilliamsRuto, Mwangi Kiunjuri, Moses Kuria, @kipmurkomen and Jubilee Party Orphans: Don't fall into Jaramogi Oginga Odinga TRAP post 1969 Kisumu Massacre.”





“Don't surrender.”





“Tyranny is defeated on the streets by MOBILIZING Kenyans in PEACEFUL PROTESTS for JUSTICE,” he tweeted.





Miguna argued that Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Kiunjuri has been shown the door for refusing to join the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team that is advocating for changes in Government.





The lawyer has been faulting Uhuru and Raila for not facilitating his return into the country.



