Saturday, January 11, 2020

-A high budget slay queen who seems allergic to broke men took to social media and cautioned ladies not to date a guy who has his mattress laid on the floor.





According to her, such broke guys are not ready for marriage and if you get married to them, your life will be hell.





However, what she doesn’t understand is that poverty is temporary and the broke guys she is mocking today might be billionaires in the near future.





“Ladies pls don’t date guy which mattress is on the floor… Scrutiny says they are not ready for marriage”, she posted on twitter and sparked a lot of debate.









See tweet and reactions.



