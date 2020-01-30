Thursday, January 30, 2020

-Pastor James Mainga Nga’ng’a’s youthful wife, Mercy, has taken to social media and shared a beautiful photo goofing around with her husband.





She was pampering him with love like a toddler and added a caption addressed to haters which reads, “ Who cares what people say. Live your life. You only live once.”





There are rumours that Ng’ang’a killed his first wife to marry this youthful plus size lady who is in her early thirties.





See photo of them getting mushy like horny teenage lovers.













The Kenyan DAILY POST