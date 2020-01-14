Tuesday January 14, 2020 - The Cabinet reshuffle announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday came as a surprise to many safe for Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli, who knew that change was long overdue.





According to Atwoli, Uhuru just answered one of his big prayers in his Cabinet reshuffle.





In September 2019, Atwoli asked Uhuru to overhaul the Foreign Affairs Ministry by replacing Cabinet Secretary (CS) Monica Juma who was heading the docket.





This came to pass on Tuesday when the President redeployed Juma to head the Ministry of Defence as Raychelle Omamo takes over the Foreign Affairs docket.





The COTU boss noted that Juma did not possess the required skills to take part in international lobbying, a factor he said exposed Kenya to the risk of losing important deals.

"As an international person, I can boldly say I did not see Kenya's good picture in Japan.”





“In 2016, Kenya had the chairmanship of this conference.”





“The President came to Japan as an outgoing chair of TICAD-Africa and lobbying took place.”





“However, because of a weak Minister or Ministers, that lobbying to some extent, did not favour us.”





“So Uhuru must also be keen on his Cabinet.”





“I can't reach him for advice but I know he will get this from the media that he needs to conduct a reshuffle and get a person who is good at lobbying," Atwoli said in September 2019.



