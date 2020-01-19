Sunday January 19, 2020 - Mumias Member of Parliament, Benjamin Washiali, was reported missing prior to a rally that he was expected to lead in the region on Saturday.





Speaking at Sianda Market in Mumias yesterday, former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, informed Kenyans that the National Assembly Majority Whip went missing at around midnight on Friday.





"Honourable Washiali has been missing since yesterday."



"His house help went to the house and found it open."



"We have tried calling all his mobile numbers and his phones are off," Eshesa spoke.





"His bodyguard has recorded a statement with the police, and we want to be informed of where Washiali is," he added.

The former CS pointed fingers at Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, over remarks he made regarding the planned Mumias rally.





"Atwoli is on record saying that he will ensure that all of us, leaders of the planned Mumias rally, are locked in our houses," Echesa stated.





"So we want the Inspector General to tell us where Washiali is," he added.





Echesa said that upon receiving word of the legislator's absence, the police have launched investigations to establish his whereabouts.





Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, however, alleged that he believed Washiali was in the custody of police officers.





"Honourable Washiali is missing."



"The police have him and we expect them to inform us of his whereabouts."



"We will not be deterred and we shall continue with the rally," Khalwale asserted.





"We are giving them two hours to inform us where Wasiali is or they will face the consequences," Echesa warned.





Gatundu MP, Moses Kuria, also raised concern about the National Assembly Majority Whip's missing reports.



