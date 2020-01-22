Wednesday January 22, 2020 - Leaders from Western Kenya allied to Deputy President William Ruto are set for a mega political rally in Kakamega County as the country gears up for a possible referendum.





The team, led by former area Senator, Boni Khalwale, have notified the police of their planned function and requested for security at Nabongo grounds.





“Despite the violent, brutal and uncouth disruption of the Western Economic Forum on 18/01/20, we remain unbowed. We will reconvene at the same Nabongo Grounds on 25/01/20.”





“Our economy remains our priority," Khalwale confirmed.





The Saturday 25 meeting is seen as an attempt to neutralise and cleanse the vote-rich region following a similar one organised by proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





On Thursday, January 16, officer commanding Mumias police station Albert Chebii banned pro-Ruto gathering that was scheduled to rival BBI function last Saturday.





"This is to notify you that this office has cancelled your permit to carry out the above exercise purportedly scheduled to take place on 18/1/2020 at Nabongo sports ground starting 0900 due to security reasons...by this letter, be informed that any person contravening this directive will be held criminally responsible," Chebii warned.



