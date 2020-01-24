Saturday, January 25, 2020

-Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders of using Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide Kenyans along political lines.





Commenting on social media on Friday, Murkomen, who is also the Majority Leader in the Senate, said he has received a couple of threats from ODM leaders if he attends BBI rally in Mombasa scheduled for today.





“I have been threatened that if I attend the Mombasa BBI meeting I shall be humiliated by being denied a seat, not being allowed to talk or even if I am allowed to talk I shall be heckled. If that’s what it takes to unite this country so be it&I am ready to absorb. Tukutane Mombasa,” Murkomen wrote on his Twitter.





The senator is among Tangatanga lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto who had previously opposed the ongoing campaigns to rally Kenyans behind the BBI report.





They said the campaigns were a waste of public resources.





But on Tuesday, the lawmakers made an about-turn promising the join the BBI train and possibly take charge of the meetings.



