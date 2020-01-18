Saturday January 18, 2020 - Fresh details have emerged on the shooting of Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve, who was shot under mysterious circumstances by a man suspected to be Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.





According to reports, DJ Evolve was shot twice in the neck with revelers who witnessed the drama stating that it was a joke gone bad.





Eyewitnesses recounted that it all began with a banter between the two, who teased each other about the ‘sizes of their guns’.





It is not clear if the gun they were talking about was an actual gun or a euphemism for something else.





It was in the middle of the argument over who carries the ‘biggest gun’, which had gone on for minutes, that the MP is said to have reacted, shooting the DJ.





"Babu went into his pocket, pulled out a gun and swiftly shot at him twice,” a reveler claimed.





After the shooting, it is Babu and his assistant who rushed the DJ Evolve to the Nairobi Hospital, where he is admitted to in critical condition.





DCI George Kinoti has said Babu Owino will be charged with attempted murder, stating that “I t is apparent that he wanted to kill the man ”.



