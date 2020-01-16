Thursday January 16, 2020 - New twists have emerged in Deputy President William Ruto's apparent one-day trip to Sudan on Tuesday even as the Director of Communications at his office, Emmanuel Talam, insisted that the DP was in Kenya.





Yesterday, media reports indicated that Ruto had sneaked out to Sudan as President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffled the Cabinet, firing the DP's ally, Mwangi Kiunjuri, from the Agriculture docket.





It was reported that Ruto was scheduled to travel on Monday but postponed his flight because the chartered plane he was to fly in failed to get clearance from the Kenya Civil Authority on time.

Kenya's Ambassador to Sudan, Arown Suge, confirmed the DP's visit to the nation.





"We do not know the details about his visit since it was private.”





“He neither visited the embassy nor notified it," Suge stated.





Reports intimated that the DP allegedly flew to Sudan to see a thriving chicken farm in Khartoum.





He flew in a private jet that belongs to Phoenix Aviation, registration number 5Y-SIR and was accompanied by four close aides, including Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and Abdul Mwasera.





"I think he wants to partner with the owners of the farm," a source close to the DP revealed.



