Tuesday January 14, 2020 - Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has finally spoken about his sacking from the Cabinet on Tuesday.





Addressing a Press Conference at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, the former Laikipia East MP said he was not surprised by the sacking.





He says he saw it coming.





Kiunjuri thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to serve the nation but maintained that he will continue politicking and uniting the Mt Kenya electorate.

He also noted that it was about time for him to exit because the job was taking a toll on him and his family.





“The President’s decision has taken me by no surprise, I thank God, I feel relieved.”





“I have endured lots of humiliation, only God and my family know this.”





“I have given my best in my assignment, I leave with my head high,” he said.





Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, said Kiunjuri was sacked for refusing to sing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) chorus and for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.



