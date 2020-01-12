Sunday, January 12, 2020- Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have busted a phone theft syndicate and recover over 500 stolen mobile phones.





Three people were also arrested during the raid in an electronic shop within Muoroto along Jogoo road, Nairobi, on Sunday.





The officers based in Kamukunji area in Nairobi said they were acting on a tip-off from members of the public on the group dealing in stolen mobile phones.





The three suspects will be arraigned on Monday where they will be charged with being in possession of suspected stolen property.



