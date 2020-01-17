Position:

Data Collection Intern





Vacancy No: CGHR/117/01/20

Location: Kisumu/Homabay

Project: MALARIA- Improve 1 & 2

A monthly stipend: Kes. 25,000/=

Job description

The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI internship program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year (Non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search. KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field. Successful candidates will be trained in collecting data for health facility costings in Kisumu and

Homa bay counties. This is an excellent opportunity to gain insight into cost data collection at health facilities and also the health care delivery system. If desired, there will also be the opportunity to conduct analysis of the collected data.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized Institution in any of the following disciplines: Statistics, Economics, Social Science or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age; and

Provide a Certificate of good conduct.

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills

Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter

A person of integrity

Should possess strong analytical skills

Must be computer literate.





How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to:

The Deputy Director, CGHR,

P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu