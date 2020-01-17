Position: Data Collection Intern
Vacancy No: CGHR/117/01/20
Location: Kisumu/Homabay
Project: MALARIA- Improve 1 & 2
A monthly stipend: Kes. 25,000/=
Job description
The Kenya Medical Research Institute is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030. The KEMRI internship program (KIP) seeks to develop a pool of young talent adequately exposed to working in the research industry. After the planned one year (Non-renewable) internship program, the candidates will have gained practical workplace experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search. KEMRI-CGHR Kisumu is seeking to recruit an intern in the below mentioned field. Successful candidates will be trained in collecting data for health facility costings in Kisumu and
Homa bay counties. This is an excellent opportunity to gain insight into cost data collection at health facilities and also the health care delivery system. If desired, there will also be the opportunity to conduct analysis of the collected data.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree from a recognized Institution in any of the following disciplines:
Statistics, Economics, Social Science or any other relevant and equivalent
qualification from a recognized institution.
- Be
a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age; and
- Provide
a Certificate of good conduct.
- Should
possess interpersonal and communication skills
- Must
be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter
- A
person of integrity
- Should
possess strong analytical skills
- Must
be computer literate.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application together with their detailed CV to:
The Deputy Director, CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu
Application deadline is February 4, 2020. The project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
