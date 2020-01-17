Position: Data Administrative Assistant – AVDC II
Location: Kisumu
Job ID: 143
Description
Heifer International is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, status as a protected veteran, among other things, or status as a qualified individual with disability.
This position will manage the development and implementation of all data management duties in the Accelerated Value Chain Development Project (AVCD II). A strong emphasis is on data collection, integrity, data analysis, data management, reporting and dissemination to key stakeholders. The Incumbent shall track and document measurable outputs and intended outcomes generated by the project to which s/he shall be assigned by the project coordinator.
This position will manage the development and implementation of all data management duties in the Accelerated Value Chain Development Project (AVCD II). A strong emphasis is on data collection, integrity, data analysis, data management, reporting and dissemination to key stakeholders. The Incumbent shall track and document measurable outputs and intended outcomes generated by the project to which s/he shall be assigned by the project coordinator.
Responsibilities
Data management, analysis, and utilization of learning. (50%)
- Summarize/
aggregate data at County/PO/Cooperative level and contribute to
organization-wide aggregation.
- Manage
all data properly in clean form, and analyze to use for project
management, learning and meet all the reporting needs.
- Manage
the Data based on ODK guidelines for project Monitoring • Collect and
manage data to support AVCD II project logical framework design/Review,
target setting, and progress management.
- Ensure
timely data availability and reporting to stakeholders as needed.
- Document
lessons learned, successes, failures and best practices via case studies.
- Support
Heifer wide research for Learning as needed.
- Elevate
MELS related challenges to Project Coordinator.
- Assist
in monitoring and verifying the quality and accuracy of data collected
from the field.
Contribute to AVCD II Project effectiveness: Data management, monitoring, evaluation, learning and systems for AVCD II Project (40%).
- Design
and manage data collection tools for the project
- Produce
system generated monthly reports
- Design/Manage
data collection tools, plans, and processes for all required information,
ensuring high quality and integrity of data.
- Ensure
alignment of AVCD II data management and procedures with the
organization’s (Heifer and ILRI/USAID) standards and requirements.
- Assist
in networking with other development organizations, governments, and other
line agencies in promoting Heifer’s and ILRI/AVCD development
model/initiatives, and potential collaborations.
- Assist
in preparation of monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual progress
reports.
Capacity Development( 10%).
- Equip
FOAB/PO/Cooperatives, management and staff with skills to deliver data
management activities efficiently.
- Orient
and build FOAB/PO/Cooperatives capacity in data management activities
including proper record keeping.
- Supervise
and manage to support FOAB/PO/Cooperatives for efficient work and
maintaining compliance.
- Provide
coaching and training to equip FOAB/PO/Cooperatives to deliver the
assigned responsibilities efficiently.
- Work
with the PME Manager in planning, designing and undertaking program
evaluations and other programmatic assessments.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in Statistics/project planning, Monitoring and Management,
Economics and/or Statistics.
- Minimum
of one (1) years of directly relevant experience in data management in
agricultural value chain project setup for degree holders; or must have
two (2) years hands-on experience, for diploma certificate Holders
- Demonstrated
experience in the management of Data, analysis, and interpretation of the
data.
- Experience
in supporting and monitoring field-based programs in the region.
- Experience
in managing databases and coordinating evaluations, surveys, and impact
monitoring.
- Demonstrate
high-level capacity in data collection using ODK, Survey CTO, etc. and
analysis using advanced computer packages (SPSS, Stata, Epi-Info, GENSTAT,
etc.)
- Innovative,
analytical, and solutions-oriented.
- A
good understanding of and sensitivity to issues associated with poverty,
hunger, agriculture, and the environment, and knowledge of the context in
which non-profit organizations operate
- Excellent
organizational skills, including strong attention to detail.
- Proficient
knowledge of word processing, spreadsheets, presentation tools, electronic
mail (Microsoft Office preferred) and the Internet.
- Strong
knowledge and skills in data management and analysis using statistical
software (eg. STATA, SPSS, SAS, EViews, etc.) and management systems:
Survey CTO and ODK
- Demonstrated
proficiency in English, both oral and written.
- Experience
with ICT.
- Ability
to work in a team.
Essential Job Functions and Physical Demands
- Ability
to understand, appreciate and implement Heifer’s Values-Based Holistic
Community Development model.
- Demonstrated
creativity, ability to think systematically, willingness and ability to
incorporate innovative solutions.
- Quantitative
and qualitative approaches to evaluation and ability to communicate MEL
concepts clearly with leadership, partners, and staff at all levels.
- Willingness
and ability to assign and review the work of direct reports and to use
participatory management skills with junior and senior staff.
- Proven
team leadership and supervisory skills with the ability to train and work
cooperatively with a diverse staff, including field staff in various
locations.
- Constant
face-to-face, telephone and electronic communication with colleagues and
the public.
- Working
with sensitive information and maintaining confidentiality.
- Ability
to manage and execute multiple tasks with little supervision while meeting
sometimes inflexible deadlines.
- Willingness
and ability to travel.
How to Apply
Loading...
Post a Comment