This position will manage the development and implementation of all data management duties in the Accelerated Value Chain Development Project (AVCD II). A strong emphasis is on data collection, integrity, data analysis, data management, reporting and dissemination to key stakeholders. The Incumbent shall track and document measurable outputs and intended outcomes generated by the project to which s/he shall be assigned by the project coordinator.