Friday January 3, 2020 - The apparent staffing woes facing the Judiciary spilled over to 2020 with Supreme Court judge Jackton Boma Ojwang set to proceed with his terminal leave on Sunday, January 5, prior to his impending retirement in February.





According to reports, the retirement will leave Chief Justice David Maraga with more troubles to handle as the highest court in the land will be left with only five judges.





Justice Ojwang will be proceeding with his retirement at the Supreme Court after his attainment of the stipulated age of 70 years.





The retirement means that the Supreme Court will be operating on the bare minimum of five judges including Chief Justice David Maraga, Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung’u, Smokin Wanjala and Justice Isaac Lenaola.





The Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu cannot also sit at the Supreme Court due to a court case filed against her by the Director of Public Prosecutions.





A staffing crisis still exists at the Court of Appeal as three judges retired from service in 2019.





The appeal court was further faced by a major blow after the death of Justice Otieno Odek on December 16, 2019.



