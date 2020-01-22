Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - Kenya Defence Forces soldiers have been exposed as cowards after it emerged that they hid in the grass during an Al Shabaab attack at Camp Simba in Manda Bay on January 5th, which left 3 Americans dead.





According to New York Times, the KDF soldiers assigned to guard the base hid in the grass as other American troops battled the terrorists.





Americans have highly criticised the Kenya Defence Forces over the attack after they failed to carry out their duties effectively.





"Many of the local Kenyan forces, assigned to defend the base, hid in the grass while other American troops and support staff were corralled into tents, with little protection, to wait out the battle," New York Times revealed.





One US soldier and two American contractors who were working at the camp were killed during the attack.





The US Africa Command confirmed that two US soldiers were also wounded in the attack and denied claims that the terrorists were arrested by Kenyan soldiers after the attack.





The 6 suspects alleged to be Al Shabaab terrorists which Kenyan soldiers said that they arrested after the attack were by standers.





They were later released.





Intelligence reports further indicate that the terrorists were assisted by Kenyan staff working at the camp.





"Investigators are looking at the possibility the attackers had help from Kenyan staff on the base.”





“The performance of the Kenyan security forces during and after the battle frustrated American officials,” New York Times states.



