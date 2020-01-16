Friday, January 17, 2020 - A woman who insulted and revealed her friend’s HIV status has been ordered to pay her Sh250, 000 as compensation for damages.





The ruling was delivered last month by The special HIV and AIDS Tribunal tasked with handling such cases.





According to court documents, the claimant, identified as SNW, had been living with the respondent, identified as A.G, at her house in Parklands, Nairobi, when they quarreled.





After the argument, the respondent left the house and came back a few minutes later but refused to enter the house.





“She stood at the door and demanded that I bring her clothes and other personal items. I, however, declined to do so,” SNW said.





It was then that the accused started insulting her in the presence of her son and a friend who had visited her.





“A.G. claimed I was going to die since I was HIV positive. I was shocked by how she found out about my status yet I had not disclosed that information to her,” she said.





A witness identified as RW told the court she was not aware of her friend’s HIV status until the respondent revealed it during their clash.





The claimant filed the case at the tribunal for breach of confidentiality and abuse of her right to human dignity for disclosing her status without her consent.





She further claimed the respondent stigmatised and discriminated against her due to her HIV status.





As a result, the claimant said she suffered psychological pain, distress, and suffering.





The tribunal was satisfied that the respondent had violated the provisions of the HIV and Aids Prevention and Control Act when she revealed the claimant’s status as HIV positive.



