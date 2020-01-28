Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waiitu, has begged the Senate today not to impeach him after he was sent packing by Kiambu County Assembly on December 19th, 2019.





Speaking before the Senate Committee of the whole house, Waititu lamented that the hearing seemed skewed to put him at a disadvantage from the onset.





"The Senate Standing Orders mention clearly that seven days are required to summon the Senate.”





“Mr. Speaker, sincerely speaking, members were summoned well above the seven days.”





"I am just requesting you because [sic] I know that some of you will become Governors in 2022 like it happened last time.”





“You will also come here and require justice to be done to you," Waititu told Senators.





The embattled Governor also reminded Senators that he had served two terms as an MP and that he was now in the chambers standing at the docks, a matter that he reiterated some of the Senators might also find themselves in.





"You will also require justice to be done to you.”





“I just want to beseech you to do justice to me as a Senate," he said.



