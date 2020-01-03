Friday January 3, 2020-

An outspoken city lawyer has waded into the debate on whether President Uhuru Kenyatta can go back to office after 2022.





Some rent seekers led by former Gatanga MP, David Murathe have been claiming that Uhuru will not go home in 2022 and he will instead vie for Prime Minister’s post.





But in a tweet on Friday, lawyer Steve Ogolla said Uhuru has to go home in 2022 as envisaged by the Kenyan constitution, which is the country's supreme law.





The lawyer dismissed those rooting for Uhuru to play a role in next government as terribly mistaken.





"The argument that President Kenyatta can be recycled is terribly mistaken, fundamentally flawed, and constitutionally offensive. Uhuru finishes his term and goes home. There can be no legal maneuver that may get President Kenyatta back to public office, not even as nominated MCA,"he wrote.



