Tuesday, January 14, 2020- Comedian turned Radio host, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, has come to the rescue of a poor form 1 student who reported to school with a metal box and two bar soaps.





The student who has been identified as Levi Otieno Rabah, reported to Kanga High School in Migori County On Monday without fees.





Someone took photos of the boy and his empty metal box and shared on social media calling on well-wishers to help.





Jalang’o was moved and took it upon himself to make sure to boy is admitted and promised to finance his education from form 1-4 and get him some shopping.





Taking to Instagram, Jalang’o wrote:





“UPDATE ON THE BOY AT KANGA HIGH SCHOOL!!





“Last Night I spoke to the Principal and also got the chance to speak with the boy Levi Otieno Rabah! So work begins today!





“School fees is around 53k per year we want to pay for the four years. If there is anyone willing to pay and contribute anything just send directly to the school PAYBILL NO 522123 ACC NO 57871.





“Then indicate his name LEVIS OTIENO RABAH.





“I will personally go to Kanga High school to make sure that your contribution is channeled to his account.





“On my side today I will be calling my friends and companies I have good working relationship with and we will do more than the school fees.





“Looking at the mum things don't seem ok back at home we will go beyond the school fees.

“Keep it here for all the update!! God above everything,”





See the photos below.







