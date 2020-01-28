Tuesday January 28, 2020 - Renowned criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, is at risk of indictment and prosecution on American soil for receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Ibrahim Akasha’s crime family to frustrate their extradition to the United States to face drug charges.





Baktash and Ibrahim AKasha are already serving a 20 year sentence each in US jails after they were extradited to the United States over drug trafficking.





Here in Kenya, Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha were getting away with justice thanks to our corrupt Judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice David Maraga.





Lawyer Cliff Ombeta was acting as the middle men between the Akashas and Judiciary officials.





In a letter by the FBI, Ombeta is said to have received millions of shillings from the Akashas and banked the money in accounts owned by senior Judges and some senior Government officials.





On Monday, Ombeta made headlines again after details emerged that he was among dirty lawyers who approached Justice Francis Andayi telling him “to go easy” on Embakasi MP, BABU Owino, who is facing attempted murder charges.





In what surprised Kenyans including the President, Babu Owino was released on a cash bail of Sh 10 million.





However, the corrupt Magistrate directed the MP to deposit the cash bail in four installments of Sh2.5 million each over the next three months to settle Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve's medical bill.



