Masii Medical Centre is situated in Masii town as a 24 hour In / Outpatient facility with the aim of responding to the needs of the patients.

The facility is licensed to offer quality services ranging from Dental, Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Maternity services among others.

We have the following opportunity:

Billing Clerks

· Close liaison with the credit controller in charge and the cashier Department so that credit issues are resolved smoothly.

· Checking customer’s credit situation and liaison with the insurance companies

· Dealing with internal queries about payments, ensuring customers pay on time

· Chase overdue invoices by telephone, email & letter within agreed timescales

· Provide accurate advice on billing queries

· Respond promptly and completely to both client and internal enquiries

· Allocation of bulk payments to individual bills

· Undertake account reconciliations as required

Requirements

· Degree / Diploma in area of interest

· Must be registered and licensed by relevant bodies

· A member of a professional body where applicable

How to Apply