Thursday, January 30, 2020 - Gospel singer and TV host, Kambua, is madly in love with her hubby, Jackson Mathu, and she wants the whole world to know.





The couple has been married for seven years and their marriage has been under scrutiny given that Kambua struggled to bear a child.





However, Kambua, who was blessed with a bouncing baby boy late last year, has revealed that her hubby stood by her throughout and she never felt less of a woman for not bearing children.





Taking to Instagram, Kambua shared a photo of herself and Mathu cutting a cake during the thanksgiving celebration they hosted for the birth of their firstborn and wrote:

“When God gave me you, He knew exactly what I needed.





“You have loved me, defended, and protected me.





“You spoke life to me even when curses & insults were piled on me.





“There’s not a day in our (nearly 8) years of marriage that you made me feel less of a woman for not bearing children.





“You constantly reminded me that I am your companion, and I am enough.





“But you also reminded me that God promised to fill our quiver, and I now watch in awe as He has begun to fulfill His promise.





“To many more years Baba Muhoro. Father of my beautiful child (ren)! To many more,”