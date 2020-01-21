Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Celebrated Churchill Show comedian, Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy, is turning year a year older today.
To celebrate his special day, the funnyman shared a photo himself looking like a man from Scotland.
Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of himself wearing a kilt (a garment resembling a knee-length skirt won by Scottish men) with the caption:
“Another year older.
“This day only comes once a year and being alive and healthy today is as a result of the almighty God.
“I’ll forever be grateful to Him.
“A Lifelong happiness and an exciting future is all I need.
“And may the year begin. Shall we?”
Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment