Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - Celebrated Churchill Show comedian, Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy, is turning year a year older today.

To celebrate his special day, the funnyman shared a photo himself looking like a man from Scotland.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of himself wearing a kilt (a garment resembling a knee-length skirt won by Scottish men) with the caption:

“Another year older.
“This day only comes once a year and being alive and healthy today is as a result of the almighty God.

“I’ll forever be grateful to Him. 

“A Lifelong happiness and an exciting future is all I need.

“And may the year begin. Shall we?” 

Check out the photo below.
