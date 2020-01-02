Thursday January 2, 2020-

City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has attacked Chief Justice, David Maraga, over rampant corruption in the Judiciary.





In a tweet on Thursday, Ahmednasir said that Maraga has done little as far as the fight against graft is concerned.





Ahmednasir, who in social circles is known as “Grand Mulla”, lamented that there have been dirty deals at the Judiciary yet the Chief Justice has done nothing over the same.





“When NOBODY RESPECTS you or TAKE Your serious...the defining feature of CJ Maraga's TROUBLED tenure...and it is during his tenure when CORRUPTION and DEALS were normalised in the SUPREME COURT of KENYA...@dkmaraga @lawsocietykenya @Paul_Muite,” Ahmednasir tweeted.





In February, Ahmednasir’s law firm wrote to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking resignation of four judges from the Supreme Court.





The lawyer faulted the judges for receiving bribes before delivering the ruling on the Wajir Gubernatorial race.





The case is currently at the Supreme Court which according to the lawyer is “brothel of graft”.



