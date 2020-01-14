Tuesday,January 14, 2020- Every day we take on the bookies by predicting the likely outcome of several football matches and our tips have a more 90% success rate.





Today, we have selected 10 matches played world over and they have awesome odds.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





ITC (16:00) Napoli v Perugia –Over 2.5 Here>>>





TURC (16:00) Istanbul B v Kilklalespor -1





ITC (19:00) Lazio v Cremonese – Over 2.5

PTC (20:00) Porto v Varzi m -1





FA CUP (21:45) Newcastle v Rochdale -1





ITC (21:45) Inter v Cagliari –GG Here>>>





FA CUP (22:45) Oxford v Ipswich -1x





FA CUP (22:45) Tranmere v Watford -GG





FA CUP (22:05) Tottenham v Middleborough -1





PTC (23:15) Benfica v Rio Ave -1