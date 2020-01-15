Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - The luxurious Sirikoi Lodge made headlines last year after it was named the best resort in the world in the 2019 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards.





The resort that is located in the 62,000-acre Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Meru County, consists of the main lodge, a three-bedroom house, and two-and four-bedroom tents.





Each room has a sitting area, a wardrobe, a fireplace, and en-suite facilities.





The resort was built by conservationists, Willie and Sue Roberts, who have been running tailor-made safaris for over thirty years.





The resort charges a cool $3,000 a day (Sh300, 000) and if you thought that is on the higher side, it is already booked until 2023.





So, what do guests get after forking out that fee?





Guests can partake in a bush walk with a ranger, go on morning and evening game drives, horseback ride across the plains, fly in a helicopter up to Mount Kenya to go fly fishing or do a quad bike safari for an overnight camp out.





The lodge has been known to attract billionaires and international celebrities.





Check out photos of the lodge below.