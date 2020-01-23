Thursday, January 23, 2020 - Premier League Champions-elect Liverpool face off with Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight at the Molineux Stadium looking to extend their remarkable run of form.





The Red hot reds have won 21 of their 22 games in the Premier League this season to build a 16-point lead at the top of the table.





However, they face a Wolves side that pushed them to the edge in the reverse fixture at Anfield.





Liverpool have won each of the last six Premier League meetings between these two sides, conceding just one goal in that time and keeping clean sheets in each of the last four.





Indeed, Wolves have not picked up a league win over Liverpool at Molineux since August 1981, while in the Premier League era, the Reds are unbeaten in five visits with again only one goal conceded in that time.





Wolves have proven to be a hard nut to crack at home but Klopp's red army have become masters at grinding out results and we are backing them to register a narrow win and continue their grand match to their first league title in over 30 years.





GR1 (19:00) Lamia v PAOK -2





TRC (19:30) Galatasaray v Rizespor -1





ESC (20:00) Mirandes v Celta Vigo -2





FACUP (21:45) Tranmere Rovers v Watford –GG





NLC (21:45) NAC Breda v PSV –Over 2.5





EPL (22:00) Wolves v Liverpool -2





ESC (22:00) Cultural Leonesa v Atletico Madrid –Over 2.5





BE (22:45) Royal Antwerp v Kortrijk –GG