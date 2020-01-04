Saturday, January 4, 2020- Giant slayers Wolverhampton host Manchester United tonight in a mouthwatering FA Cup 3rd round clash.





The hosts are unbeaten against United in their past four meetings, but the Red Devils will be eager to bounce back from Wednesday’s disappointing defeat at Arsenal.





Wolves will also be looking to return to form after losing at Watford, setting up an enticing contest at Molineux.





Prediction: Wolves 2:1 Man United





Time and time again, Wolves have proven they are a match for the ‘Big Six’ with a number of impressive results against the Premier League’s top sides.



Today is another opportunity to show those credentials, and there is a good chance the hosts will pick up yet another victory over United.











ES1(14:00) Valencia v Eibar-1





FACUP(14:30) Burnley v Peterborough -1





FACUP(14:30) Rochdale v Newcastle –GG





FRC(16:00) Le Portel v Strasbourg -2





FRC(16:00) Monaco v Reims -1





ES1(17:00) Getafe v Real Madrid -2





FACUP(17:00) Fulham v Aston Villa -1





FACUP(17:00) Southampton v Hartlepool -1





FACUP(17:00) Watford v Tranmere -1





FRC(19:00) Rennes v Amiens -1





ES1(19:30) A. Madrid v Levante-1





FACUP(19:30) Bournemouth v Luton -1





FACUP(19:30) Leicester v Wigan -1





FACUP(19:30) Man City v Port Vale -1





FACUP(19:30) Wolves v Man United –GG





ES1(22:00) Espanyol v Barcelona -2







