Saturday, January 11, 2020- Liverpool have the chance to do something no other team in English top-flight history has ever done before when they face off with Tottenham today.





The Reds are looking to secure the best-ever start in the 131-year history of English top-flight football.





A 20th victory from their 21st game of the campaign would secure that remarkable feat, but they come up against a familiar foe in Jose Mourinho, who has spoiled the Liverpool party on more than one occasion in the past.





Liverpool have lost just one of the last 16 meetings across all competitions stretching back to 2012.





Indeed, the Reds have won each of the last four games against Spurs, including their Champions League victory last season and a 2-1 triumph at Anfield in October.





Possible starting lineups:





Tottenham : Gazzaniga; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Aurier, Alli, Winks, Eriksen, Sessegnon; Son, Lucas





Liverpool : Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane









Tottenham head into this clash in total disarray and their misery has been compounded by Harry Kane being ruled out until April.





Spurs have picked up just one win in their last five games and the fact that that they are missing a host of other first-team players, we are backing Liverpool to continue their match to the league title with a comfortable win.





