Friday, 03 January 2020- Every day, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches and our tips have over 90% success rate. Go Here>>>





Today, we have selected six football matches and they have awesome odds.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





CY1 (19:00) Doxa v AEL Limassol -2





ES2 (20:00) Etremadura v Alcorcon –Under 2.5





ES1 (20:00) Valladolid v Leganes –GG Go Here>>>





SA1 (21:00) Marizburg United v Golden Arrows-1





FR1 (21:55) Bordeaux v Le Mans -1





ES1 (22:00) Sevilla v A. Bilbao-1