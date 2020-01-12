Sunday, January 12, 2020- Capital rivals Real and Atletico will lock horns in the final of the Spanish Super Cup tonight at the King Abdullah Sports City.





Real beat Valencia 3-2 in the semis while Atletico came from behind to beat 3-2 to make it a Madrid derby in the showpiece final.





This is a tie that could go either way since both teams are evenly poised but we expect both teams to score with the winner probably decided on penalties.





Prediction: Real Madrid 1:1 Atlético Madrid





ENC (15:00) Cardiff v Swansea –GG Here>>>





IT1 (16:00) Fiorentina v SPAL 2013-1









IT1 (16:00) Torino v Bologna -GG





IT1 (17:00) Sampdoria v Brescia-1





EPL (17:00) Bournemouth v Watford –Over 1.5





EPL (18:30) Aston Villa v Man City –over 2.5





GR1 (19:30) PAOK v AEK Athens -1 Here>>>





ESS (20:00) Real Madrid v A. Madrid –GG





IT1 (21:30) Roma v Juventus –GG





FR1 (22:00) PSG v Monaco –Over 2.5





PT1 (22:00) Braga v Tondela-Over 2.5



