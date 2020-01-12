Sunday, January 12, 2020- Capital rivals Real and Atletico will lock horns in the final of the Spanish Super Cup tonight at the King Abdullah Sports City.
Real beat Valencia 3-2 in the semis while Atletico came from behind to beat 3-2 to make it a Madrid derby in the showpiece final.
This is a tie that could go either way since both teams are evenly poised but we expect both teams to score with the winner probably decided on penalties.
Prediction: Real Madrid 1:1 Atlético Madrid
ENC (15:00) Cardiff v Swansea –GG
IT1 (16:00) Fiorentina v SPAL 2013-1
IT1 (16:00) Torino v Bologna -GG
IT1 (17:00) Sampdoria v Brescia-1
EPL (17:00) Bournemouth v Watford –Over 1.5
EPL (18:30) Aston Villa v Man City –over 2.5
GR1 (19:30) PAOK v AEK Athens -1
ESS (20:00) Real Madrid v A. Madrid –GG
IT1 (21:30) Roma v Juventus –GG
FR1 (22:00) PSG v Monaco –Over 2.5
PT1 (22:00) Braga v Tondela-Over 2.5
Good Luck
