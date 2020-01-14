Wednesday, January 15, 2020- Manchester United face Wolverhampton tonight in the third round FA Cup replay after the two teams played out to a bore draw at the Molienux ten days ago.





The Red Devils have not been knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup since 2013-14 and have gone all the way to lift the trophy 12 times, second only to Arsenal in the all-time list. Here>>>





United are brimming with confidence after they hammered Norwich City 4-0 over the weekend whereas Wolves, who were held by Newcastle United have suffered a dip in form lately.





Possible Starting lineups:





Man Utd: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Fred, Matic; Chong, Mata, Lingard; Greenwood





Wolves : Ruddy; Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman; Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez, Neto





Prediction: Manchester United 2:1 Wolves Here>>>





Wolves may have proven to be something of a bogey team for Man United but their recent form doesn’t inspire confidence and we are backing the Red Devils to go through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.





