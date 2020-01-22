Wednesday, January 21, 2020- Manchester United host Burnley tonight looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League over the weekend.





On the other hand, Burnley make the trip to Old Trafford having ended a run of four successive defeats with a come-from-behind victory over Leicester City.





Tonight's clash will represent the 130th competitive fixture between the two clubs, with United claiming 62 victories in comparison to 44 for Burnley.





However, the Clarets have gone 10 matches without a win against the Red Devils although they have claimed a share of the spoils on their last three visits to Old Trafford, two of which have ended in 2-2 scorelines





Prediction Man United 2-1 Burnley





EPL (22:30) Leicester City v West Ham -1





EPL (2:30) Tottenham v Norwich -1





EPL (23:15) Man United v Burnley-GG





ESC (21:00) UD Ibiza v Barcelona-Over 3.5





ESC (23:00) Girona v Villarreal -2





ESC (23:00) Unionista v Real Madrid –Over 2.5





ITC (22:45) Juventus v Roma-1





BE1 (22:45) Club Brugge v Zulte Waregem -1





PTC (22:45) Victoria Guimares v Porto –GG





SCP (22:45) Kilmarnock v Celtic -2





SCP (22:45) Rangers v St. Mirren -1





MORO(21:00) Raja Casablanca v MCO Oujda-1