Tuesday, January 7, 2020- All eyes will be at Old Trafford tonight when Manchester United face off with arch-rivals Manchester City in the first semi-final of the 2019-20 EFL Cup.

Man City, who are the defending Champions, have lifted the trophy in four of the last six seasons including both of the last two Here>>>

There have been seven League Cup meetings between these two sides before, and the honours are evenly matched at three wins apiece with one draw.

Possible starting lineups

Man United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Lingard, Rashford; Martial

Man City: Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Foden, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Prediction: Man United 2:2 City Here>>>

This tie can go either way but we are calling for a scoring draw which would give Man City the slight advantage heading into the second leg.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EGP1 (15:30) Aswan v El Gounah -1

IF (18:00) B. Dortmund v Standard Liege -GG

EGP (20:30) Pyramids v Ismaily –GG

SA1 (21:00) Mamelodi Sundowns v Bidvest -1 Here>>>

MORO1 (21:00) Difaa El Jadida v R. Casablanca -2

GRC (21:30) OFI v PAOK -2

EFLC (21:45) Man United v Man City –GG

ES2 (22:00) Real Zaragoza v Sporting Gijon –Over1.5

FRL (22:00) Stade Reims v Racing Strasbourg-1

GOOD LUCK. Here>>>

