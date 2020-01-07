Tuesday, January 7, 2020- All eyes will be at Old Trafford tonight when Manchester United face off with arch-rivals Manchester City in the first semi-final of the 2019-20 EFL Cup.





Man City, who are the defending Champions, have lifted the trophy in four of the last six seasons including both of the last two





There have been seven League Cup meetings between these two sides before, and the honours are evenly matched at three wins apiece with one draw.





Possible starting lineups





Man United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Lingard, Rashford; Martial





Man City : Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Foden, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling





Prediction: Man United 2:2 City





This tie can go either way but we are calling for a scoring draw which would give Man City the slight advantage heading into the second leg.





EGP1 (15:30) Aswan v El Gounah -1





IF (18:00) B. Dortmund v Standard Liege -GG





EGP (20:30) Pyramids v Ismaily –GG





SA1 (21:00) Mamelodi Sundowns v Bidvest -1





MORO1 (21:00) Difaa El Jadida v R. Casablanca -2





GRC (21:30) OFI v PAOK -2





EFLC (21:45) Man United v Man City –GG





ES2 (22:00) Real Zaragoza v Sporting Gijon –Over1.5





FRL (22:00) Stade Reims v Racing Strasbourg-1







