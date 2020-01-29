Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - Manchester City host Manchester United in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tonight holding a 3-1 advantage over their arch-rivals.





The Citizens were outstanding in the first leg at Old Trafford where they could have put the tie to bed but squandered several opportunities.





Nevertheless, City has one foot in the final barring an upset from the Red Devils which is highly unlikely.





Head To Head





Tonight’s clash represents the 181st competitive meeting between the two clubs, with United recording 74 wins in comparison to 54 victories for City.





The Red Devils have not lost on three of their last four visits to the Etihad which includes a 2-1 triumph last December.





Possible starting line ups:





Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling





Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Mata, James; Martial





Prediction: Man City 3-1 Man United





With City realistically out of the Premier League title race, Guardiola placed extra priority on domestic cups and we expect City to record a comfortable victory on their way to the final where they will face Aston Villa.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





Inter v Fiorentina -1





