Thursday, January 2, 2020- Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool will face off with this season’s surprise packages, Sheffield United, at Anfield tonight.





Klopp’s side begin 2020 with a commanding 13-point lead at the top of the table, while Sheffield United have surpassed all expectations to sit eighth after 20 games, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.





Liverpool have won three and lost none of the last four meetings, with United's last league win in this fixture coming in 1994.





The most recent visit to Anfield came in February 2007, when Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners.

Possible starting line up





Liverpool : Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane





Sheffield United : Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie





The Blades are likely to pose serious questions for Liverpool just as they did in the reverse fixture, but the Reds look unstoppable at the moment, particularly at Anfield.





Hence, is hard to back anything other than a Liverpool win at the moment.





ALG1 (20:45) USM Alger v Paradou-1





