Sunday, January 5, 2020 - Can Ancelotti halt the Reds or will Liverpool one again crush their neighbours?





Well, that question will be answered today at Anfield when Liverpool host Everton in the FA Cup third round in Carlo Ancelotti’s first Merseyside derby in charge of the Toffees.





The Italian arrived at Goodison Park just before Christmas and has so far overseen two wins and a close defeat to Manchester City during his three games in charge.





Liverpool will look to replicate their fantastic Premier League as they seek to go beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2015/16 campaign.





Possible starting lineups :





Liverpool: Adrian; Hoever, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Origi, Firmino, Elliot





Everton : Pickford; Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Davies, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin, Kean









Everton haven’t won at Anfield since 1999 and haven’t beaten Liverpool at all since October 2010.





Whether they’re facing a full-strength side or a heavily weakened XI, the Toffees just can’t seem to break that mental barrier when facing their arch-rivals rivals.





Even with Ancelotti at the helm, it’s hard to see that changing here.





